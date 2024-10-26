DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

DHT Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DHT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DHT by 74.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $1,602,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,417,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

About DHT

(Get Free Report

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.