Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

