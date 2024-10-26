Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

