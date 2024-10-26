Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.