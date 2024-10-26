Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,852. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

