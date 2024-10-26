Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Down 38.4% in October

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDU opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $146.87.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4973 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
