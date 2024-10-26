Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.
