DORVAL Corp Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DORVAL Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.