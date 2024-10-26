DORVAL Corp Sells 215 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

DORVAL Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.1% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.