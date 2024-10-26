DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. DouYu International comprises 0.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.99% of DouYu International worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 42.0% in the second quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 371,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOYU. Hsbc Global Res cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 135,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,968. The company has a market cap of $297.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

