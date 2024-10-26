Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.080-8.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Dover also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.08-8.18 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.98. 1,238,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.19. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

