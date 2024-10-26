Dynex (DNX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.28 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,945,607 coins and its circulating supply is 96,946,902 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,922,146.10778603. The last known price of Dynex is 0.32514825 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,180,360.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

