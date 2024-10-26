E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

