E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 63,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

