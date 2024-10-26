E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

MTD opened at $1,292.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,418.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,393.87. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

