E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 451.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after acquiring an additional 909,558 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $57,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 66.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after buying an additional 574,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.