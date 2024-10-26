E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,021,000 after purchasing an additional 815,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $197.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

