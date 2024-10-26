Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Eastern Bankshares has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

EBC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.49.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

