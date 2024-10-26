Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

