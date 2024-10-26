Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 6,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.