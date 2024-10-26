Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 6,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

