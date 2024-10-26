Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

