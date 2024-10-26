Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $861.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

