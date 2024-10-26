ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.12 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $18.12 million and $60,080.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,927.80 or 0.99940697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00056663 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09226798 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.