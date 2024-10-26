Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 505.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $124.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

