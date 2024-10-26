Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Separately, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at $894,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Performance

MAXJ opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $26.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85.

