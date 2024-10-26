Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth $329,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $34.87 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.