EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of EME traded down $17.53 on Friday, hitting $428.58. 502,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,472. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.96 and a 1 year high of $456.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

