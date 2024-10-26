EMERGE Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) vs. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Head to Head Analysis

EMERGE Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Free Report) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EMERGE Commerce and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get EMERGE Commerce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMERGE Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 133.73%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than EMERGE Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMERGE Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands $492.52 million 0.23 -$111.35 million ($2.01) -0.62

This table compares EMERGE Commerce and Solo Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EMERGE Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solo Brands.

Profitability

This table compares EMERGE Commerce and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMERGE Commerce N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands -25.62% 6.02% 3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Solo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solo Brands beats EMERGE Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMERGE Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates a portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. The company's marketplace and subscription e-commerce properties provide pet products, meat/ grocery, and golf products. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, and CarnivoreClub.co. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EMERGE Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMERGE Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.