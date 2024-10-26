Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 255,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 100,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

ENLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

