Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the September 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.59. 11,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

