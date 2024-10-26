Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) recently faced a somber event with the unexpected passing of Chairman Robert L. Knauss on October 16, 2024, as communicated in a recent SEC filing. Serving as a director with the company since 1991, Knauss held vital roles within the board of directors. At the time of his untimely death, he was the Chairman of the board of directors, oversaw the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and contributed as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

In the wake of this loss, John A. Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Equus Total Return, expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging Knauss’s substantial contributions to the company over the years. Hardy remarked, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Knauss, who brought tremendous leadership, experience, and wisdom to the board and for the benefit of our shareholders. He has diligently served the Company for many years in a variety of capacities and will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Bob’s family at this time.”

Equus Total Return, Inc. operates with their headquarters at 700 Louisiana Street, 41st Floor, Houston, Texas. The company’s telephone number, including the area code, is (713) 529-0900.

The official 8-K filing, dated October 22, 2024, was signed by Kenneth I. Denos, the Secretary of Equus Total Return, Inc., on behalf of the registrant in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company is navigating this unexpected loss while striving to maintain its operational efficiency and commitment to stakeholders in the wake of Chairman Knauss’s passing.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

