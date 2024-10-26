EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 6th

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.40 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,887. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,887. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

