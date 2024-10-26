eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $512,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,629,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,873,779.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $557,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.
eXp World Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
