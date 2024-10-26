eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $512,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,629,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,873,779.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World



eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

