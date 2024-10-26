Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $9.44 on Friday, reaching $96.92. 370,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,055. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $125.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

