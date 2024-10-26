Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $961.64 and traded as high as $966.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $966.50, with a volume of 285 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $961.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $978.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $714.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

