Farrow Financial Inc. Buys 2,467 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

