Farrow Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 52.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CNI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.