Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 523,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $6,630,502.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,087,595.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,791 shares of company stock worth $6,649,002.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 142.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,431 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FMN opened at $11.40 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

