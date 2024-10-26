Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned 5.41% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. 19,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

