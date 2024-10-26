Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 258,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 62,225 shares.The stock last traded at $61.28 and had previously closed at $61.22.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $854.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 182,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 222,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 163,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

