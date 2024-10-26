Financial Comparison: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) vs. Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52% The Hackett Group 11.46% 38.20% 19.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $201.10 million 0.56 -$7.14 million ($0.34) -28.41 The Hackett Group $303.10 million 2.24 $34.15 million $1.26 19.50

This table compares Mastech Digital and The Hackett Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Mastech Digital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.