Financial Contrast: CFN Enterprises (CNFN) and The Competition

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CFN Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -115.89% N/A -76.49% CFN Enterprises Competitors -4.03% -1,008.73% -1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CFN Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises Competitors 340 1642 2586 40 2.50

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given CFN Enterprises’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CFN Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million -$15.19 million -1.50 CFN Enterprises Competitors $1.78 billion $78.88 million 249.96

CFN Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises. CFN Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CFN Enterprises rivals beat CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.