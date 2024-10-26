Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.10 and its 200 day moving average is $466.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

