First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.