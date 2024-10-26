First Bank & Trust Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 6,107,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,256. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.