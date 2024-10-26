First Bank & Trust Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.02. 1,375,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,487. The stock has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

