First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

