First Bank & Trust Purchases 649 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $2,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,148,235 shares in the company, valued at $618,588,126.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,032 shares of company stock worth $13,720,676. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

