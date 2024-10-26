First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 11,138,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

