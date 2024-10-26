First Bank & Trust Sells 102 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,773. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

